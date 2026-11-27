You get a choice of cast or spoked wheels in cool colors like Aztec Green and Viking Bronze, with prices going up to ₹6.29 lakh for the fully loaded Antarctic Silver version (which comes with a GIVI luggage kit).

Tech-wise, it packs 5 riding modes, a 6-axis IMU for better handling, and a smart TFT console with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, making this one of the most feature-rich Royal Enfields yet.

It's taking direct aim at rivals like BMW's F 450 GS and Honda's XL750 Transalp.