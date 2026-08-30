Self-driving tests at Waymo and Zoox injured over 20 drivers

A big reason for the spike? Waymo has made big pushes for service in new cities. It is expanding fast, with incidents highest in test vehicles in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco, some of the largest markets right now for all AVs.

With more testing happening, using both custom-built robotaxis and modified SUVs, safety is becoming a bigger concern for workers.

As autonomous vehicle firms keep pushing into new regions, federal regulators are expected to step up oversight to help protect test drivers.