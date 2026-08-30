Self-driving tests at Waymo and Zoox injured over 20 drivers
Testing self-driving cars isn't all smooth rides: Alphabet's Waymo and Amazon's Zoox have seen more than 20 test drivers hurt on the job, according to recent OSHA data shared by TechCrunch.
Injuries like sprains, back pain, and whiplash mostly happened during sudden braking or sharp turns while these vehicles were being tested on public roads and, in the case of Waymo, in service depots.
Waymo expansion raises worker safety concerns
A big reason for the spike? Waymo has made big pushes for service in new cities. It is expanding fast, with incidents highest in test vehicles in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco, some of the largest markets right now for all AVs.
With more testing happening, using both custom-built robotaxis and modified SUVs, safety is becoming a bigger concern for workers.
As autonomous vehicle firms keep pushing into new regions, federal regulators are expected to step up oversight to help protect test drivers.