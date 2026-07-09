Sen. Andrew Zwicker's New Jersey bill would bar Tesla robotaxis
New Jersey is considering a bill that could keep Tesla's robotaxis off the roads unless they add more sensors.
The proposed law would require self-driving cars to use cameras plus at least two other sensing systems like LiDAR and radar.
Right now, Tesla primarily uses cameras: something critics say just isn't enough for bad weather or low visibility.
Sen. Andrew Zwicker, who's behind the bill, says it's all about making sure these cars are actually safe.
Tesla lobbies amid camera-only debate
Zwicker isn't convinced that Tesla's camera-only setup can handle real-life driving challenges.
Elon Musk stands by the approach, saying fewer sensors mean fewer problems, but experts like Carnegie Mellon's Philip Koopman disagree: they think relying on cameras alone just isn't reliable in tough conditions.
Meanwhile, rivals like Waymo already use extra sensors and have bigger fleets running in other states.
With this new bill on the table, Tesla has started lobbying and urging locals to speak up, showing how tricky self-driving car rules are getting across the country.