Sen. Andrew Zwicker's New Jersey bill would bar Tesla robotaxis Auto Jul 09, 2026

New Jersey is considering a bill that could keep Tesla's robotaxis off the roads unless they add more sensors.

The proposed law would require self-driving cars to use cameras plus at least two other sensing systems like LiDAR and radar.

Right now, Tesla primarily uses cameras: something critics say just isn't enough for bad weather or low visibility.

Sen. Andrew Zwicker, who's behind the bill, says it's all about making sure these cars are actually safe.