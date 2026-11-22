Seniors buy Teslas with FSD for independence despite expert warnings
More seniors are buying Teslas with Full Self-Driving (FSD) to stay independent without needing a ride from others.
Tesla's marketing and Elon Musk's promises have made these cars appealing, but experts say FSD isn't truly capable of fully driving itself.
It still needs someone alert behind the wheel.
Older drivers may overestimate FSD
Some older drivers might overestimate what FSD can do, which could put them in risky situations.
A recent crash involving a Tesla and a police cruiser that was stopped at the scene of a car crash shows what can go wrong if drivers think the car does all the work.
Experts stress it's important for everyone, especially older users, to understand that FSD is just an assist, not a replacement for paying attention on the road.