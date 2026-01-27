Singer's 700hp 'Sorcerer' is a turbocharged tribute to Porsche 911

Singer Vehicle Design has unveiled its first customer car under the DLS Turbo Services program, dubbed "The Sorcerer." The stunning vehicle is a reimagined version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 and pays tribute to the iconic 934/5 race cars from 1977. The Sorcerer is powered by a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that produces an impressive 710hp and over 746Nm of torque.

Build Transformation process and customization The transformation process begins with Singer acquiring a 964-generation Porsche 911 from its owner. The owner can then choose between a track-focused or road-focused build. The Sorcerer, with its massive rear wing, is a track-focused version. The car is completely disassembled and the chassis is inspected, cleaned, and finally prepared for the transformation. This includes stiffening and strengthening the chassis to handle the power of the new carbon fiber bodywork.

Performance Engine specifications and braking system The Sorcerer is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter flat-six engine that produces an impressive 710hp and over 746Nm of torque. The engine revs to over 9,000rpm and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox powering the rear wheels. The car comes with carbon ceramic brakes behind its forged magnesium wheels measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear.

