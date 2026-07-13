Skoda Kodiaq RS deliveries start in India priced at ₹66.99L
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Skoda's fastest Kodiaq ever, the RS, has officially started reaching its first owners across India.
Only 50 units were up for grabs and they disappeared in just six minutes during June's booking rush.
The price tag? ₹66.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kodiaq RS turbo delivers 265hp
This SUV packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine, delivering 265hp and 400 Nm of torque, enough to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds.
It stands out with sporty looks: aggressive bumpers, big 20-inch alloys, red brake calipers, and dual chrome exhausts.
Inside, you get RS-badged sports seats with red stitching, a panoramic sunroof, digital displays, all the tech and comfort you'd want on a road trip or city drive.