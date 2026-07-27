Skoda launches refreshed Slavia sedan with styling tweaks August 18
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Skoda's bringing a refreshed Slavia sedan on August 18, with updated looks and some mechanical tweaks.
The new model keeps its current engines but gets a redesigned grille, updated LED lights, reworked bumpers, and fresh alloy wheels, so it's definitely getting a style boost.
Skoda Slavia likely to get 8-speed
Inspired by the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq models, the facelifted Slavia might feature a bigger digital driver's display and new seat upholstery inside.
The infotainment system and wireless charging stay as is.
Under the hood, the 1.0 TSI engine is expected to pair with an 8-speed automatic gearbox (up from 6), while the 1.5 TSI is expected to stick to its 7-speed dual-clutch setup.
Expect prices to go up slightly from the current ₹10 lakh-₹18.19 lakh range.