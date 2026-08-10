Skoda to launch Slavia facelift with refreshed styling and features

The big news is an 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-liter turbo engine: goodbye to the old 6-speed automatic!

Both the 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-gasoline engines stay unchanged otherwise.

On the outside, you'll spot a redesigned grille, sharper LED lights front and back, fresh alloys, and maybe even some bold new colors.

Inside gets subtle upgrades like a digital driver display and updated upholstery while keeping favorites like wireless charging and 6 airbags.