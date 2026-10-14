Smart unveils all-electric #2 Brabus at 2026 Paris Motor Show
Auto
Smart just dropped the news at the 2026 Paris Motor Show: its new all-electric city car, the Smart #2, is getting a Brabus version.
This model replaces the classic ForTwo and comes with a fresh, modern look (black paint and red accents) plus that signature Brabus edge in style.
Smart #2 Brabus: 80-hp, 180-mile range
Under the hood, you get an 80-hp rear motor that helps you zip from 0 to 100km/h in 11.6 seconds, with a top speed of 140km/h.
The range is pretty solid too, 290km on one charge.
Expected to start around €20,000, the Smart #2 Brabus is being teased for anyone looking for a fun, efficient city ride with extra flair.