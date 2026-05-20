Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover sign US vehicle technology deal

JLR targets net 0 by 2039

JLR is pursuing its "Reimagine" strategy focused on electrification, with each of its brands set to offer pure electric models before the end of the decade and carbon net zero targeted across operations, products and supply chains by 2039.

Stellantis wants to boost its own electrification efforts while keeping costs down through collaboration.

For both brands, joining forces could mean cooler cars on the road sooner, and maybe even some surprises for car fans down the line.