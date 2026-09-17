Stellantis unveils Bow electric driverless delivery van with UQii Robotics
Auto
Stellantis just showed off the BOW (Box On Wheels), a fully electric, driverless delivery van built with UQI Robotics.
Designed for city parcel deliveries, it skips the usual windshield and driver's seat: This thing is all about autonomous, zero-emission transport.
BOW will be tested in Europe
BOW isn't hitting the streets just yet: it'll first be tested in places like factories and hospitals in Europe.
Stellantis says these trials are part of its push to make urban logistics cleaner and more efficient, with tech that keeps fleets moving and emissions low.