Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 134,000 September sales, exports 41%
Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India just had a solid September: sales jumped 8% compared to last year, hitting 134,000 units.
The real game-changer was exports, which shot up by 41%, while domestic sales also inched up by 3%.
The festive season seems to be giving two-wheeler demand an extra push.
Spare parts revenue hits record 111.2cr
It wasn't just bikes: Suzuki's spare parts revenue hit a record 1.112 billion rupees this September, up 26% from last year.
On top of that, they rolled out fresh color options for the Gixxer series and dropped a Hayabusa Special Edition with exclusive looks at 1.99 million rupees.