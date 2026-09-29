Suzuki to roll out ADAS across vehicle range, prioritizing India

The new "SDV Right" strategy means Suzuki plans to expand ADAS across its vehicle range, including affordable models, with autonomous emergency braking and lane-departure prevention intended to become standard.

These systems are specially tuned for Indian traffic and use smart cameras with AI chips instead of pricier radar tech, so safety doesn't have to cost a fortune.

With 40.6% market share, Suzuki hopes its big step will inspire wider adoption of life-saving tech across the country.