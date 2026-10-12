Tata Motors and Stellantis to develop cars for 50+ markets

This move isn't just about making more cars: it's about boosting both companies' global reach and competitiveness.

The partnership lets Stellantis tap into Tata's product technology and vehicle architecture, while India becomes a key hub for exporting these vehicles worldwide.

TMPV's managing director and chief executive officer Shailesh Chandra says the collaboration will "Our partnership with Stellantis has grown steadily over more than two decades, built on mutual trust and complementary strengths," said Tianshu Xin, chief operating officer of Stellantis's Asia-Pacific region.