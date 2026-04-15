Tata Motors marks 1 millionth vehicle at Lucknow plant

Lucknow plant runs entirely on renewables

Opened in 1992, the Lucknow plant is now a major player for Tata Motors, spanning over 600 acres and has an annual production capacity of more than 100,000 vehicles for India and beyond.

Since last year's demerger, it has been rolling out electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles too.

The facility runs entirely on renewable energy, uses smart tech like AI and automation, and is water-positive, all while supporting local businesses in Uttar Pradesh.