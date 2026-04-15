Tata Motors to make hydrogen fuel-cell busses at Lucknow plant
Tata Motors just announced plans to begin making hydrogen fuel-cell busses at its Lucknow plant, with the news shared by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
This step is a big part of India's push to make heavy transport cleaner and greener.
Lucknow plant celebrates 1 millionth vehicle
The Lucknow facility, around since 1992, has shifted from conventional chassis production to electric and is now preparing to initiate hydrogen busses, showing how fast things are changing.
Adityanath also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh's expressways cover more than half of India's total expressway length, making it a key spot for new-age transport.
Plus, Tata just celebrated rolling out its one millionth vehicle here, including a zero-emission bus for Air India.