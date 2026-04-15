Tata Motors to make hydrogen fuel-cell busses at Lucknow plant

Lucknow plant celebrates 1 millionth vehicle

The Lucknow facility, around since 1992, has shifted from conventional chassis production to electric and is now preparing to initiate hydrogen busses, showing how fast things are changing.

Adityanath also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh's expressways cover more than half of India's total expressway length, making it a key spot for new-age transport.

Plus, Tata just celebrated rolling out its one millionth vehicle here, including a zero-emission bus for Air India.