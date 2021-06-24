Home / News / Auto News / Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console
Auto

Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 07:06 pm
Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console
Tata Nexon EV receives new features; prices remain unchanged

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has made some welcome changes to its Nexon EV. The electric vehicle has been updated in line with the fuel-based model. The Nexon EV is now available with new 16-inch alloy wheels, a revised infotainment panel with no buttons or dials, and support for the Zconnect app. There is, however, no change in the prices of the four-wheeler.

In this article
Exteriors

It offers a black grille and projector headlights

It has a wheelbase of 2,498mm and a ground clearance of 205mm

The Tata Nexon EV features a dual-tone body with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, projector headlights, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, LED taillights, a window washer, and a defogger are present on the rear section.

Information

It delivers a range of 312km

The Tata Nexon EV draws power from a 30.2kWh battery, paired with a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor. The powertrain generates a combined output of 127hp/245Nm. On a single charge, the car delivers a range of 312km.

Interiors

The car has a sunroof and dual airbags

The Tata Nexon EV offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and keyless entry. It now houses a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the Zconnect app. For safety, there are two airbags, a rear-view camera, a crash sensor, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Tata Nexon EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh for the base-end XM model and goes up to Rs. 16.56 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ LUX variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new lap record at Nurburgring

Latest News

Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Twitter India MD gets relief from court in Ghaziabad case

India

Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline

Entertainment

Signal isn't in compliance with IT Ministry rules, claim officials

Technology

Latest Auto News

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new lap record at Nurburgring

Auto

Benelli TRK 502, 502X receive a price-hike of Rs. 6,000

Auto

Mahindra XUV700's production begins in July; launch likely in August

Auto

BMW 5 Series (facelift) sedan launched at Rs. 63 lakh

Auto

Bookings for BMW M340i xDrive's second batch underway in India

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Tata Motors updates Nexon SUV with new dual-tone alloy wheels

Auto

Tata Nexon EV leads electric car sales in April

Auto

Tata Nexon EV becomes costlier by Rs. 16,000 in India

Auto

Over 4,000 units of Nexon EV sold in 14 months

Auto