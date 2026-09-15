Tata Power Adani Reliance more than tripled EV chargers 19,000
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Big news for anyone eyeing an electric vehicle: Tata Power, Adani Group, and Reliance Group have more than tripled their combined installed charging points to 19,000 by the end of fiscal 2026, hoping to catch up with government-run PSUs that still lead the market.
This move comes as more Indians make the switch to electric rides.
Tata Power leads with 7,700 chargers
Tata Power leads with 7,700 charging points, followed by Reliance (6,200) and Adani (5,100).
Their rapid growth is fueled by smart partnerships: think Tata Power teaming up with Tata Motors or Adani working with JSW MG Motor India.
More chargers mean it will get easier (and less stressful) to drive electric in India, and it is a solid step toward cleaner transportation for everyone.