Tesla imposes yearlong hold on Signature Edition S and X Auto Apr 17, 2026

Tesla just dropped a no-resale rule for its ultra-rare Signature Edition Model S and Model X.

If you buy one, you have to keep it for at least a year; otherwise, you could get hit with a $50,000 penalty (or the resale price if that's higher), and maybe even lose your chance to buy future Teslas.

It's all about keeping these exclusive models out of the resale frenzy.