Tesla imposes yearlong hold on Signature Edition S and X
Tesla just dropped a no-resale rule for its ultra-rare Signature Edition Model S and Model X.
If you buy one, you have to keep it for at least a year; otherwise, you could get hit with a $50,000 penalty (or the resale price if that's higher), and maybe even lose your chance to buy future Teslas.
It's all about keeping these exclusive models out of the resale frenzy.
Tesla to end production, $159,420 each
There are only 250 Model S and 100 Model X units, all in a standout Garnet Red. Each costs $159,420 and comes fully loaded with Tesla's Luxe Package—think Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and lifetime Supercharging.
This move follows Elon Musk's January announcement that production of these models is ending as Tesla shifts focus to autonomous technology and new projects like robot manufacturing.