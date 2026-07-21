Tesla adds Starlink via SpaceX to Cybercab self-driving cabs
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Tesla's new Cybercab, its self-driving ride, will come with built-in Starlink satellite internet thanks to a team-up with SpaceX.
This means you'll get reliable connectivity for maps and streaming, even in places where your phone usually drops out.
The news dropped in July 2026.
Cybercabs include lightweight Starlink V5 antenna
Each Cybercab gets a lightweight Starlink V5 antenna on the back, delivering super-fast speeds (more than 375 Mbps if conditions are right).
Alongside 5G and GPS, this setup should make rides smoother for both navigation and entertainment.
Tesla's already started building these cabs as it gears up for future robotaxi networks, so yes, the future of catching a ride looks pretty connected.