Tesla Cybercab is ready but the software isn't

Tesla has unveiled its first production unit of the Cybercab at Gigafactory Texas. The vehicle is a radical departure from traditional designs, featuring no steering wheel or pedals. Instead, it relies entirely on Tesla's autonomous driving software. However, the company has yet to solve the complexities of this technology and is far from doing so.

Production hurdles Robotaxi pilot has faced numerous issues Even though the first unit has been produced, full-scale production isn't expected to start until April. Tesla's robotaxi pilot in Austin, which uses Model Y vehicles with the same "autonomous driving" technology as Cybercab, has faced major issues. It has recorded some 14 crashes in the past 8 months—nearly four times more than human drivers according to Tesla's own standards.

Software reliance The Cybercab is a radical departure from traditional vehicles The Cybercab is a two-passenger vehicle with butterfly doors, no steering wheel, and no pedals. It has a 35kWh battery with 322km of range and inductive charging. Musk has described its manufacturing process as closer to consumer electronics than car manufacturing, with a target cycle time of one unit every 10 seconds. The vehicle is designed to cost under $30,000 and operate exclusively as an autonomous taxi. However, if the software doesn't work, the vehicle literally cannot be driven.

Advertisement