Worrying: Tesla's robotaxi crashed 14 times in 8 months

Tesla 's autonomous driving cabs, dubbed "Robotaxi," has been involved in five new crashes in Austin, Texas. The incidents occurred between December 2025 and January 2026, taking the total number of accidents since the service began in June 2025 to a staggering 14. The latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that these incidents are four times more frequent than those involving human drivers.

Incident specifics Details of the latest crashes The recent crashes involved Tesla Model Y vehicles with the "verified engaged" autonomous driving system in Austin. They included a crash with a bus while the Tesla was stationary, a collision with a heavy truck at 6.44km/h, and two separate cases of backing into objects. In one case, it was a pole or tree at 1.61km/h and in another case, it was a fixed object at 3.22km/h.

Reporting concerns Incident narratives redacted Notably, all five new incident narratives have been redacted as "confidential business information." This is a practice that has drawn criticism from other companies in the automated driving systems (ADS) space. Waymo, Zoox and others offer full narrative descriptions of their incidents. The redaction by Tesla has raised questions about transparency and accountability in its crash reporting practices.

