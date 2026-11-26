The Tesla Cybertruck is officially the fastest-selling used truck in the US according to iSeeCars.

On average, it spends just 39.1 days on dealer lots in October 2026, way quicker than the usual 65.5-day wait for other pickups.

Even with Tesla limiting production, demand is so high that Cybertrucks are flying off lots faster than even used Model 3s and Model Ys.