Tesla Cybertruck fastest-selling used truck in US says iSeeCars
The Tesla Cybertruck is officially the fastest-selling used truck in the US according to iSeeCars.
On average, it spends just 39.1 days on dealer lots in October 2026, way quicker than the usual 65.5-day wait for other pickups.
Even with Tesla limiting production, demand is so high that Cybertrucks are flying off lots faster than even used Model 3s and Model Ys.
Four EV pickups among top sellers
Electric pickups are dominating resale speed, with four EV models in the top 10.
The Ford Maverick Hybrid, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning all sell quickly too.
Meanwhile, Toyota's Tacoma is still holding it down for gasoline trucks, but EVs clearly have buyers' attention.
High gasoline prices drive EV interest
With gasoline prices staying high, more buyers are looking for electric vehicles to save on running costs.
The Cybertruck's quick sales show just how much interest there is: even as Tesla plans to wind down Cybertruck production, people want in on the EV trend.