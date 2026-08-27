Tesla Cybertruck stainless steel covered with Indian truck art wrap
Auto
The Tesla Cybertruck just got a bold new look: think classic Indian truck art meets futuristic design.
Its once-sleek stainless steel is now covered in bright floral patterns, colorful borders, and even religious artwork.
Up front, there's the playful phrase Dekhho Magar Pyaar Se!!, a phrase commonly used on trucks and adding a playful local touch.
Workshop video shows Cybertruck art wrap
A video from an auto workshop shows off almost the entire visible body of the custom wrap, blending Tesla's minimalist style with India's vibrant truck art traditions.
The makeover has gone viral for its unique mix of East and West, showing how global culture can come together in unexpected (and pretty cool) ways.