Tesla faces probe for late crash reporting

Tesla blames data collection glitch

Tesla says the delays were due to a data collection glitch, which it claims is now fixed.

Regulators are auditing Tesla to see why these delays happened and if their fixes actually work.

Since 2021, over 2,300 crashes have involved Tesla's Autopilot or FSD features—linked to nearly all fatal incidents reported under this rule, far more than competitors like Waymo.

The NHTSA is still reviewing how well Tesla follows these rules and may update crash reporting requirements for all self-driving systems.