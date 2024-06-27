Tesla ordered to halt toxic emissions from California EV factory
Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has been ordered by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to address air quality issues at its San Francisco Bay Area facility. The directive follows over 100 alleged violations committed by Tesla for releasing toxic emissions into the atmosphere in the past five years. The air quality board plans to issue a written abatement order later this week.
Tesla's violations pose risk to public health, says official
Each of the 112 violations by Tesla can potentially release hundreds of pounds of illegal air pollution, according to the board. The plant has specific issues with its paint shop operations. "Tesla's ongoing violations at their Fremont facility pose a risk to public health and air quality in the surrounding community," said Philip Fine, executive officer of the air quality board. He emphasized that the order is crucial for Tesla to take immediate action and comply with air quality regulations.
Tesla ordered to develop plan to halt toxic emissions
As part of the directive, Tesla has been instructed to hire an independent consultant and ready a plan for approval. The plan must be executed to halt the toxic emissions from the Fremont facility. This order comes amidst Tesla's recall of its new Cybertruck pickup in the US due to issues with trim pieces and failing windshield wipers.
Tesla's previous settlement over hazardous waste mishandling
Earlier this year, a California judge ordered Tesla to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement in a civil case. The case alleged mishandling of hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers, and a factory. The complaint filed in San Joaquin County accused Tesla of illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws related to storage and management of such waste.