Tesla files patent for fan-assisted rear diffuser to improve handling
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Tesla has filed a patent for a slick electric fan-assisted rear diffuser that could boost how stable and grippy its cars feel, especially during sharp turns.
The setup uses fans to draw air from beneath the car and expel it rearward, creating extra downforce without slowing things down with more drag.
It is designed with high-performance models like the Roadster in mind.
Tesla Roadster expected 0-100km/h 1.9s
This new tech might debut on Tesla's upcoming Roadster, which is expected to go from 0 to 100km per hour in just 1.9 seconds and hit a top speed of over 400km per hour, all while offering up to 1,000km of range.
With these upgrades, Tesla is doubling down on making electric cars that are not only fast but also handle like a dream.