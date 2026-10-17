Tesla FSD crash injures 2 officers on Interstate 80
Auto
A Tesla running on Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode crashed into a parked police cruiser on California's Interstate 80 after the 22-year-old driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
The impact injured two officers who were checking out an earlier accident.
The two officers were discharged from the hospital, and the 22-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.
Driver told police FSD was active
The driver told police that FSD was active, but this feature still needs drivers to pay attention at all times.
Tesla's self-driving tech has already been linked to hundreds of crashes, according to a 2024 report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).