Tesla hit with class-action lawsuit over missing Cybertruck feature
Tesla is in hot water after a California buyer, Eric Schwartz, filed a class-action lawsuit saying he paid an extra $20,000 for special LED off-road light bars on his Foundation Series Cybertruck—but never got them.
After trying (and failing) to sort things out with Tesla directly, he's now representing other California buyers who did not receive the same promised feature.
Schwartz argues that Tesla's advertising misled buyers and caused financial loss, saying the company failed to deliver on promised features.
This case adds to a growing list of lawsuits facing Elon Musk and Tesla in 2025—including fresh legal battles over alleged misleading ads about self-driving features and even an ongoing case tied to Musk's PAC.
The spotlight on Tesla's business practices just keeps getting brighter.