Tesla hit with class-action lawsuit over missing Cybertruck feature Auto Aug 22, 2025

Tesla is in hot water after a California buyer, Eric Schwartz, filed a class-action lawsuit saying he paid an extra $20,000 for special LED off-road light bars on his Foundation Series Cybertruck—but never got them.

After trying (and failing) to sort things out with Tesla directly, he's now representing other California buyers who did not receive the same promised feature.