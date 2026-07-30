Tesla hits 10 million EVs, edging toward Elon Musk payout
Tesla just rolled out its 10 millionth electric car, a huge leap since it hit one million only six years ago.
This milestone nudges the company closer to CEO Elon Musk's massive $1 trillion pay package, which, among other conditions, includes building 20 million EVs by 2035.
But with annual sales still under two million, hitting that target might still be achievable by 2035.
Tesla US sales drop 13%
Tesla's US sales dropped by 13% in the second quarter of 2026, so they're now eyeing markets like Japan, Australia, and Lithuania for growth.
Globally, rivals are heating things up, China's BYD has built and sold over 17 million "new energy vehicles," half of them hybrids.
In the US startups like Rivian and Lucid Motors are still figuring out production while older automakers are stepping back from EVs.