Tesla launches 1st Bengaluru experience center offering service and charging
Tesla just launched its first experience center in Bengaluru, right in Bengaluru's Whitefield tech hub.
The new spot isn't just a showroom. It's also set up for after-sales service in Bengaluru and charging support, tackling some of the biggest hurdles for electric-vehicle fans here.
This move is all about making Tesla ownership easier and building up the brand's presence with Indian drivers.
Tesla offers test drives, advice, charging
At the Bengaluru center (and others already open in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Delhi Aerocity), you can take a Tesla for a test drive, get personalized advice, and tap into its charging network.
It's part of Tesla's bigger plan to create solid infrastructure and connect more with electric-vehicle enthusiasts as India's electric-car scene keeps growing fast.