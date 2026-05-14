Tesla launches 1st Bengaluru experience center offering service and charging Auto May 14, 2026

Tesla just launched its first experience center in Bengaluru, right in Bengaluru's Whitefield tech hub.

The new spot isn't just a showroom. It's also set up for after-sales service in Bengaluru and charging support, tackling some of the biggest hurdles for electric-vehicle fans here.

This move is all about making Tesla ownership easier and building up the brand's presence with Indian drivers.