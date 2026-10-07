Tesla lets Model 3, Model Y power homes during outages

Tesla claims that the Model 3 and Model Y can provide backup power for over two days on Premium and Performance models.

However, this is less than the "over three days" backup time promised by Tesla for the Cybertruck's battery.

The company has only promised Home Backup will work on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles ordered from October 1 onward, as not all older models have the PCS2 Lite inverter needed for this feature.