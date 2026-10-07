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Home / News / Auto News / Tesla lets Model 3, Model Y power homes during outages
Tesla lets Model 3, Model Y power homes during outages
The feature currently works only with Tesla Powerwall 3

Tesla lets Model 3, Model Y power homes during outages

By Mudit Dube
Oct 07, 2026
12:46 pm
What's the story

Tesla has expanded its Powershare Home Backup feature to include the Model 3 and Model Y. The innovative tech lets owners use their electric vehicle's (EV) battery as a backup power source for their homes during outages. However, it is worth noting that the feature only works with Tesla's Powerwall 3 at present. Support for Powerwall 2 and Powerwall Plus is "coming soon," according to Tesla.

Industry trend

Industry trend toward vehicle-to-home power

Tesla isn't the only company offering bidirectional charging in its EVs. Other automakers like Kia and GM have also introduced vehicle-to-home power solutions in their vehicles.

Nissan's Leaf even offered power-to-grid charging years ago, showing that this industry trend is gaining momentum across different brands.

Duration

Backup power duration varies by model

Tesla claims that the Model 3 and Model Y can provide backup power for over two days on Premium and Performance models.

However, this is less than the "over three days" backup time promised by Tesla for the Cybertruck's battery.

The company has only promised Home Backup will work on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles ordered from October 1 onward, as not all older models have the PCS2 Lite inverter needed for this feature.

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Feature reach

Limitations in current rollout

Currently, Tesla's Powershare Home Backup feature is only available in the US and Puerto Rico. It doesn't work with larger models like the Model S or Model X.

The company's Powershare Grid Support feature is still exclusive to the Cybertruck, further highlighting some of the limitations in its current rollout of this innovative technology.

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