Tesla Model Y crosses 1,000 sales milestone in India
Auto
Tesla's Model Y just crossed 1,000 sales in India, a little over 13 months after entering the Indian market.
September 2026 was a record month with 291 cars sold, the highest yet for Tesla here.
Tesla sales jump 322% in India
Sales jumped a massive 322% compared with last September, and month-to-month sales were up 149%.
Tesla now holds a strong 30% share of the luxury electric car market (beating Mercedes-Benz), has opened a new Chennai showroom, and is expanding charging stations across India, making electric vehicle life easier for everyone.