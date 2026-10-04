Tesla Model 3 is now quicker, offers better tech
What's the story
Tesla has made a series of small but significant updates to its popular Tesla Model 3. The most notable change is the introduction of a new, larger 16-inch touchscreen, which replaces the existing 15.4-inch display. The new screen boasts a higher pixel density and is standard across all variants of the Model 3 lineup.
Power increase
Performance variant gets more power
The Model 3 Performance variant has also received a power boost, with its peak power now rated at an impressive 528hp.
This is a significant increase from the initial launch figure of 510hp in 2024.
However, despite this boost, Tesla still claims that the car can sprint from zero to 97km/h in just 2.9 seconds, the same as before.
Speed enhancement
Premium AWD also benefits from improved acceleration
The Model 3 Premium AWD variant has also become quicker, with its zero to 97km/h time now clocking in at a claimed 3.8 seconds.
This is an improvement over the previous mark of 4.2 seconds.
However, Tesla hasn't revealed what exactly led to this improved result or if it comes with more power than before.
Cost analysis
Pricing remains the same for all variants
The range of the Model 3 Premium AWD variant remains unchanged at an estimated 557km despite the more rapid acceleration.
Tesla has not changed the pricing for these upgrades, with the base rear-wheel-drive version starting at $38,630 and the Premium AWD model priced at $49,130.
The high-performance Model 3 Performance variant is available for $56,630.