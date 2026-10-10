Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' is now 'Tesla Assisted Driving' in Europe
What's the story
In a major move, Tesla has rebranded its advanced driver assistance system in Europe from "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" to "Tesla Assisted Driving." The decision comes after criticism from Germany's transportation ministry over the original name being misleading. Despite the name change, it's important to note that the system still requires human supervision and intervention when necessary.
Business impact
Rebranding opens up potential revenue stream for Tesla
The rebranding could help Tesla expand its market presence in Europe, opening up a new potential revenue stream.
Germany's transport minister, Steffen Bilger, had previously said that the term "Full Self-Driving" was misleading as it doesn't cover all driving tasks.
After discussions with Tesla last month, the company proposed the name change to address these concerns.
Leadership response
Musk thanks Bilger for support in approval
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long pushed for the approval of FSD in Europe.
He believes that it could save lives not just of people inside the car but also vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists.
This week, he thanked Bilger on X for his support in getting Tesla Assisted Driving approved across Europe ahead of an EU-wide vote later this year.
Tech advancement
FSD at center of investigations, lawsuits over crashes
Over the years, Tesla's software has evolved from a basic lane centering and adaptive cruise control system to an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It can now handle nearly all daily driving tasks for some owners.
However, FSD has also been at the center of federal investigations and civil lawsuits over crashes.
Its predecessor Autopilot has been associated with dozens of fatalities, leading to its discontinuation earlier this year after a judge ruled Tesla had misled customers about its capabilities.
Information
References to FSD on Tesla's European websites changed
All references to FSD on Tesla's European websites have been changed to "Tesla Assisted Driving." The name is also appearing in Tesla apps for European users. This comes after Bilger announced his support for the approval of this system across Europe, following extensive talks.