Tesla seeks EU approval for FSD after Dutch greenlight
Tesla is trying to get its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) feature approved across the European Union (EU), but regulators aren't on board just yet.
While the Netherlands gave a supervised version the green light in April, full approval needs support from most EU countries and their populations.
Officials are set to talk things over this week, but any real decision probably won't happen until later this year.
Nordic regulators flag FSD safety concerns
Nordic countries have flagged safety issues, like how FSD handles icy roads and lets drivers go over speed limits.
Regulators across the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway also worry drivers could bypass safety rules, including phone restrictions, and say the name "Full Self-Driving" might be confusing.
Meanwhile, Tesla's push for owners to lobby for approval has gotten mixed reactions, with some officials calling it unhelpful.