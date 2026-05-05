Tesla seeks EU approval for FSD after Dutch greenlight Auto May 05, 2026

Tesla is trying to get its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) feature approved across the European Union (EU), but regulators aren't on board just yet.

While the Netherlands gave a supervised version the green light in April, full approval needs support from most EU countries and their populations.

Officials are set to talk things over this week, but any real decision probably won't happen until later this year.