Tesla teases reveal of new EV on October 7 Auto Oct 06, 2025

Tesla just dropped a teaser for an event on October 7, and all signs point to the reveal of its much-awaited budget electric car.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows off a mysterious car silhouette with glowing headlights and the words "See you Tuesday" alongside the date.

This announcement comes right after the US $7,500 EV tax credit expired at the end of September, which analysts say could prompt Tesla to accelerate its focus on more wallet-friendly options.