Tesla to reveal Roadster 2.0 with SpaceX October 1 2026

Tesla's much-hyped Roadster 2.0 is set to be revealed on October 1, 2026, and it's not your average electric sports car.

CEO Elon Musk calls it "the fastest car production car ever made. Period. ", and this version might even feature cold gas thrusters, with the Roadster team beginning collaborating with SpaceX to figure out how to make the car get into the air.

While design chief Franz von Holzhausen later suggested modeling the exterior after the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, the final look leans more toward a modern sports car vibe.