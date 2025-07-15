Tesla unveils Mumbai showroom, reveals Indian EV prices

Tesla's Model Y SUV available in 2 versions

Kicking things off, Tesla is offering its Model Y SUV in two versions: rear-wheel drive for ₹60 lakh and long-range for ₹68 lakh—both imported from Shanghai.

To make owning a Tesla smoother, there's now a dedicated service center in Kurla West and Supercharger stations popping up around Mumbai.

This rollout shows Tesla is serious about building its presence—and charging network—in India.