Tesla unveils Mumbai showroom, reveals Indian EV prices
Tesla just launched its first-ever Indian showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai, making a big move into the country's booming electric vehicle scene.
The new space lets people check out Tesla's tech up close and signals the start of the company's expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.
Tesla's Model Y SUV available in 2 versions
Kicking things off, Tesla is offering its Model Y SUV in two versions: rear-wheel drive for ₹60 lakh and long-range for ₹68 lakh—both imported from Shanghai.
To make owning a Tesla smoother, there's now a dedicated service center in Kurla West and Supercharger stations popping up around Mumbai.
This rollout shows Tesla is serious about building its presence—and charging network—in India.