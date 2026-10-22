Tesla's European registrations jump 72.5% to 68,776 in September
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Big month for Tesla: its car sales in Europe shot up by 72.5% this September, reaching 68,776 new registrations.
That's a huge leap from the previous month (August 2026) and shows how fast Tesla is growing in places like the European Union, the UK and Norway.
Chinese brands gain ground in Europe
But it's not just a solo race: Chinese brands like BYD, SAIC Motor, and Leapmotor are catching up quickly, even as old-school names like Volkswagen and Renault lose ground.
With electric car registrations across Europe climbing nearly 60%, it's clear the EV scene is getting crowded.
Tesla seeks EU FSD approval
Tesla is also pushing to get its full self-driving tech approved in the EU (it already has a start in the Netherlands), hoping this move will help it stay ahead as more people switch to electric cars.