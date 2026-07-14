Toyota 2027 Innova Hycross facelift spied camouflaged in India
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The 2027 Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has been seen testing in India, wrapped up in heavy camouflage.
The front is getting a fresh look, likely with a new grille, bumper, and headlamps.
The sides and wheels are mostly unchanged, but might get a new finish.
It's not a full redesign, just a midcycle update to keep things interesting.
Innova Hycross: bigger touchscreen, E85 possibility
Expect smarter tech like a bigger touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved 360-degree cameras, and more connected features.
Top trims could offer ventilated second-row seats and Dolby Atmos sound for that extra comfort vibe.
The engines stay the same but may get tested for flex-fuel (E85 ethanol) compatibility, so you might see some eco-friendly upgrades too.