McDonald's Happy Meal to offer this Toyota race car toy
What's the story
Toyota has announced a partnership with McDonald's and Tomica to give away die-cast models of its GR GT3 race car as Happy Meal toys. The unique initiative will see the new Toyota toy join a range of other die-cast cars, including a flat-bed truck carrying a hamburger. However, this special edition model will only be available at McDonald's outlets in Japan.
Marketing strategy
Promotional video features child drivers
Toyota has released a promotional video for its new Happy Meal toys, which looks like something straight out of the Speed Racer franchise. The one-minute clip features child race car drivers competing against each other in an epic battle between GR GT3 liveries, all set to intense rock music. The video also announces a contest where anyone can design a new GR GT3 livery.
Upcoming events
Contest winners will be picked by judges
While details about the livery design contest are still under wraps, Toyota has confirmed that winners will be picked by judges. Special, albeit undisclosed prizes await those with winning designs. The GR GT3 toy will be exclusive to Happy Meals in Japan from April 10 onward. Toyota has also teased a secret model set to join the lineup on May 7.