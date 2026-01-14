Toyota is still the world's top carmaker—6 years running
Toyota just kept its spot as the world's biggest automaker for the sixth year in a row, selling over 10.3 million vehicles in 2025.
That's well ahead of Volkswagen, which sold nearly 9 million cars and actually saw sales dip a bit.
Toyota increased its global market share by 2.6%, now holding a solid 12.3% of the global market, with fresh growth in China after four slow years and steady gains across Asia and America.
Why does it matter?
Toyota isn't just selling more cars—they're leading with electrified vehicles too.
In the US alone, almost half of their 2.5 million sales were hybrids or EVs (up nearly 18%), with the RAV4 topping SUV charts and Camry still America's favorite sedan.
Even Lexus hit record numbers this year.
It all points to Toyota staying ahead by going greener and adapting fast while rivals like Volkswagen are struggling to keep up, especially against new competition from Chinese EV makers.