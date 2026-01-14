Toyota is still the world's top carmaker—6 years running

Why does it matter?

Toyota isn't just selling more cars—they're leading with electrified vehicles too.

In the US alone, almost half of their 2.5 million sales were hybrids or EVs (up nearly 18%), with the RAV4 topping SUV charts and Camry still America's favorite sedan.

Even Lexus hit record numbers this year.

It all points to Toyota staying ahead by going greener and adapting fast while rivals like Volkswagen are struggling to keep up, especially against new competition from Chinese EV makers.