Toyota launches 2026 Glanza facelift in India starting ₹6.99L

The updated Glanza uses a Z12E 1.2-liter engine with idle start-stop technology for better mileage.

You can pick between a 5-speed manual or automated manual gearbox, handy for city drives or road trips.

With these updates, the Glanza is ready to take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.