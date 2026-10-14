Toyota launches 2026 Glanza facelift in India starting ₹6.99L
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Toyota just dropped the 2026 Glanza facelift in India, starting at ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Glanza comes in five variants and runs on a fresh 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder gasoline engine.
Standout upgrades include ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Plus, the exterior gets a style boost with same 16-inch alloy wheels and two new exterior colors.
Z12E 1.2L with idle start-stop
The updated Glanza uses a Z12E 1.2-liter engine with idle start-stop technology for better mileage.
You can pick between a 5-speed manual or automated manual gearbox, handy for city drives or road trips.
With these updates, the Glanza is ready to take on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.