Toyota revives Scion brand at SEMA with Scion 01 SxS

Toyota just brought Scion back to life at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, now calling it "Scion by Toyota."

The big reveal? The Scion 01 SxS concept, a wild side-by-side with a turbocharged four-cylinder Tacoma-based hybrid powertrain pushing over 300hp and a massive 26-inch suspension travel.

It's clearly built to take on off-road favorites like Can-Am and Polaris, but with Toyota's own twist.