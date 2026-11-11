Toyota revives Scion brand at SEMA with Scion 01 SxS
Toyota just brought Scion back to life at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, now calling it "Scion by Toyota."
The big reveal? The Scion 01 SxS concept, a wild side-by-side with a turbocharged four-cylinder Tacoma-based hybrid powertrain pushing over 300hp and a massive 26-inch suspension travel.
It's clearly built to take on off-road favorites like Can-Am and Polaris, but with Toyota's own twist.
Toyota builds KEI-01 for US market
Toyota isn't stopping at just one cool concept. They also rolled out the KEI-01, a compact kei truck made for the US market and built in Indiana.
By investing in both the high-powered Scion 01 and the practical KEI-01, Toyota's showing they want Scion to stand for more than just cars: they're aiming to shake up how we think about getting around.