Toyota revives Scion brand with Indiana-built KEI-01 for American fleets
Toyota is bringing back Scion, this time as a hub for cool mobility ideas.
Leading the charge is the KEI-01, a tiny, 25-mph kei truck built in Indiana and engineered for American fleets.
It's set to roll out first as part of a fleet-focused pilot program for company campuses and local delivery runs.
KEI-01 production starts 2nd half 2027
Production on the KEI-01 kicks off in the second half of 2027 after a $34 million plant upgrade.
The truck has a fully sealed cabin equipped with both heating and air conditioning and meets low-speed vehicle rules.
Alongside it, Scion showed off two fresh concepts: the SxS (an off-road hybrid turbo ride) and BKE (a personal mobility vehicle).
If these catch on, they might hit the streets for everyone down the line.