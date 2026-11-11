Toyota revives Scion brand with Indiana-built KEI-01 for American fleets

Production on the KEI-01 kicks off in the second half of 2027 after a $34 million plant upgrade.

The truck has a fully sealed cabin equipped with both heating and air conditioning and meets low-speed vehicle rules.

Alongside it, Scion showed off two fresh concepts: the SxS (an off-road hybrid turbo ride) and BKE (a personal mobility vehicle).

If these catch on, they might hit the streets for everyone down the line.