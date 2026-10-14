Toyota's 2027 Camry costs $700 more across trims, powertrain unchanged
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Toyota's 2027 Camry is now $700 more expensive across all trims, with the entry-level LE starting at $29,700 and the top XSE at $36,100 (destination fee still extra).
Besides the higher price tag, everything else, like the hybrid powertrain and five-grade lineup, stays pretty much the same.
Camry 2.5L hybrid, AWD +$1,525, 232hp
The Camry keeps its 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine (225hp for front-wheel drive), while adding all-wheel drive will cost you $1,525 more and bump power to 232hp.
Standard features include dual-zone climate control, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
If you go for higher trims like XLE or XSE, you'll get extras like a wireless phone charger and Digital Key support for easier access.