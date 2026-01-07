Toyota's GR GT: The brand's 1st-ever supercar is here
Toyota Gazoo Racing has just revealed the GR GT, its first true supercar.
Under the hood is a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine paired with an electric motor, cranking out over 641hp and 850Nm of torque.
This rear-wheel-drive coupe blends classic muscle with modern tech for serious speed.
Built for pure performance
Unlike most hybrids, the GR GT isn't about saving fuel—it's all about instant acceleration and eliminating turbo lag.
Thanks to a lightweight aluminum frame and carbon-fiber panels, it feels nimble and quick on the road.
Design highlights & top speed
The GR GT weighs in at 1,750kg with a low-slung roofline similar to the Ferrari 296.
It features double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires—helping it hit speeds over 320km/h.
Price tag & rivals
Landing in late 2026 via Lexus dealers, the GR GT is expected to cost between $350,000 and $400,000, with some reports suggesting it could approach $500,000.
That puts it head-to-head with icons like the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren 750S—perfect for anyone craving cutting-edge hybrid power in their dream car.