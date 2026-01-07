Toyota's GR GT: The brand's 1st-ever supercar is here

Toyota Gazoo Racing has just revealed the GR GT, its first true supercar. Under the hood is a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine paired with an electric motor, cranking out over 641hp and 850Nm of torque. This rear-wheel-drive coupe blends classic muscle with modern tech for serious speed.

Built for pure performance Unlike most hybrids, the GR GT isn't about saving fuel—it's all about instant acceleration and eliminating turbo lag.

Thanks to a lightweight aluminum frame and carbon-fiber panels, it feels nimble and quick on the road.

Design highlights & top speed The GR GT weighs in at 1,750kg with a low-slung roofline similar to the Ferrari 296.

It features double-wishbone suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires—helping it hit speeds over 320km/h.