Transport for London pauses robotaxi rollout pending safety rules
London's big robotaxi rollout is on pause for now.
Uber and Wayve were gearing up to launch self-driving rides (with backup human drivers at first) this summer, but Transport for London hasn't finished the rulebook yet.
So, no green light until all the paperwork and safety checks are sorted.
Londoners interested but no permits issued
Even though more than 100,000 Londoners have shown interest in hopping into a driverless taxi, no company has received the official permits needed to go fully autonomous.
TfL's director of strategy Christina Calderato says there's "I do not think we are in a rush to get [the guidelines] out. There is a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes." and they're not rushing it.
Meanwhile, Baidu just started testing its own robotaxis in London, aiming for 2027, and Waymo is set to launch in Munich next year, so the race is definitely heating up.