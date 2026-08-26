Transport for London pauses robotaxi rollout pending safety rules

Even though more than 100,000 Londoners have shown interest in hopping into a driverless taxi, no company has received the official permits needed to go fully autonomous.

TfL's director of strategy Christina Calderato says there's "I do not think we are in a rush to get [the guidelines] out. There is a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes." and they're not rushing it.

Meanwhile, Baidu just started testing its own robotaxis in London, aiming for 2027, and Waymo is set to launch in Munich next year, so the race is definitely heating up.