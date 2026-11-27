Triumph launches Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition with 133hp
Triumph just dropped the Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition, a special edition inspired by next year's Moto2 World Championship bikes.
It has a punchy 798-cc triple engine pushing out 133hp, 5hp more than before.
Only 1,000 of these are being made worldwide, and they will start reaching buyers in May 2027.
Street Triple engine and suspension upgrades
This edition gets bigger valves, a tweaked intake, higher compression, and new gearbox parts for extra torque across the rev range.
You also get fully adjustable Ohlins suspension for a smoother ride and an aggressive riding position with clip-on bars and rearset pegs.
At just 181kg, with loads of carbon fiber and two unique color options, each bike is numbered to show off its exclusivity.